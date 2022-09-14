Brian Palmucci Nominated For Judgeship

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated Attorney Brian Palmucci, a current member of the Quincy City Council, as Associate Justice of the District Court.

“Attorney Palmucci’s years of experience representing the Commonwealth in several legal roles make him well-suited for this appointment,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”

“Attorney Palmucci possesses a deep knowledge of not just the law, but also the importance of the matters that come before the District Court,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “If his nomination is confirmed, I am confident that he will serve the judiciary fairly and thoughtfully.”

The District Court hears a wide range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, mental health, and other types of cases. District Court criminal jurisdiction extends to all felonies punishable by a sentence up to five years, and many other specific felonies with greater potential penalties; all misdemeanors; and all violations of city and town ordinances and by-laws. The District Court is located in 62 courts across the Commonwealth.

For more information about the District Court, visit their homepage

Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council. Applicants for judicial openings are reviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) and recommended to the governor. Governor Baker established the JNC in February 2015 pursuant to Executive Order 558, a non-partisan, non-political Commission composed of volunteers from a cross-section of the Commonwealth’s diverse population to screen judicial applications. Twenty-one members were later appointed to the JNC in April 2015.

About Brian Palmucci

Attorney Brian Palmucci began his legal career in 2004 working as an assistant district attorney in the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. In 2006, Attorney Palmucci joined McGovern and Ganem, P.C., as an attorney specializing in motor vehicle insurance fraud, arson, false injury and property loss. He then served as counsel for the Massachusetts Department of Correction from 2008 to 2010. In November 2010, Attorney Palmucci became a special assistant district attorney in the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, a position he held until 2018. In 2011, Attorney Palmucci also established Palmucci Law, P.C., where he still serves as principal attorney. Attorney Palmucci maintains an active presence in his community, having served from 2013 to 2015 on the board of directors for DOVE, Inc., an organization that assists survivors of domestic violence. Since 2009, Attorney Palmucci has contributed to the preservation of Blue Hills Reservation as a volunteer for Friends of Blue Hills. He has served as a City Councilor for the City of Quincy since 2010, and since 2018 has worked to increase access to affordable housing as a trustee for the Quincy Affordable Housing Fund. Attorney Brian Palmucci received his bachelor’s degree in 2000 from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and his juris doctor from the New England School of Law in 2004.