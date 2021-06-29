Bridge, Park Honoring 18 Quincy Generals To Be Dedicated Sept. 11

Mayor Thomas P. Koch will dedicate the new Generals Bridge and Park Saturday, Sept. 11 honoring the contributions of 18 military leaders, all of whom were raised in Quincy.

The event will be held at the site of the new bridge and park at 10 a.m. at the corner of General Dunford Drive and General McConville Way in Quincy Center. The new Generals Park will honor three highest-ranking military generals with seven-foot bronze statues sculpted by world-renowned Sculptor Sergey Elanbekov. The sculptures portray military field impressions of General Joseph F. Dunford (ret.), 36th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corp & 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General James C. McConville, 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and General Gordon R. Sullivan (ret.), 32nd Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army. Elanbekov also sculpted the statues of John Adams and John Hancock that reside in the nearby Hancock Adams Common.

Major General Francis M. McGinn, U.S. Army National Guard, the late Major General Charles Sweeney, U.S. Air Force, the late Major General Stephen T. Keefe, U.S. Air Force Reserve, and Brigadier General Ronald T. Rand, U.S. Air Force, will be honored with bronze busts in the park area, sculpted by Elanbekov.

In addition, the names of 11 generals, all from Quincy, dating back to the 1700s, have been engraved in the park’s commemorative stonework.

“We honor these generals for their devotion to our nation and the protection of its constitution, our way of life, and the welfare of the men and women who don the uniform,” Koch said. “These men never sought accolades or rank, they were chosen to lead because they possess the virtues of leadership: integrity, courage, humility, loyalty. A grateful city is proud to claim them as our own and promote their legacies to inspire service to the community and the United States of America.”

Koch will honor all living veterans and those currently serving in the military who grew up or live in Quincy as part of the ceremony.

The new bridge will connect Mayor Thomas Burgin Parkway into downtown Quincy Center’s growing hub of restaurants, residential space and the newly opened parking garage at Kilroy Square.

The ceremony will include an introduction from the mayor, comments from Gov. Charlie Baker, U.S. Congressman Stephen Lynch and each of the honorees including Dunford, McConville, Sullivan, McGinn, Rand and designated speakers in memory of Sweeney and Keefe. A ceremonial flyby, musical selections, and the unveiling of the statues and busts will be included in the program.

A proud city thanks all our active and retired military for their service. The Sept. 11th event is open to the public.