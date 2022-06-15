Bridge Repair Work On Quincy Adams On-Ramp; Overnight Lane Closures Start June 21

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announces it will be conducting overnight bridge repair work on the Quincy Adams on-ramp from the Washington Street/Independence Avenue intersection (over Burgin Parkway Ramp, Exit 42) to I-93 southbound and I-93 northbound.

This work will require overnight lane closures starting on Tuesday, June 21. The bridge repair work will include joint and deck repairs, substructure repairs, milling of existing pavement, and installation of new waterproofing membrane and new pavement.

The closures will be as follows:

Left and right lane closures on the Quincy Adams on-ramp from the Washington Street/Independence Avenue intersection (over Burgin Parkway Ramp, Exit 42) will occur each week from Sunday through Thursday, each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting on Tuesday, June 21. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times during these nighttime single lane closures.

Advance warning signs will be used onsite to notify drivers about the planned closures and provide updates.

Any questions or public comments should be directed to Daniel Fielding, Government and Public Affairs Liaison, at daniel.fielding@state.ma.us.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

