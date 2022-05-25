Bridget A. Campbell, 84

Bridget Anne (Barrett) Campbell, of Quincy, formerly of East Bridgewater, died peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Hancock Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Quincy. She was 84.

Bridget was born in Galway, Ireland on October 7, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Folan) Barrett and attended local schools.

Bridget was the beloved wife of the late Allan Campbell, with whom she shared 31 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted sister of Joseph, Bartholomew and Anthony Barrett. Bridget was preceded in death by her siblings: Margaret, Frank, Michael, Christopher, Kathleen, and Noel. Bridget was the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Bridget immigrated to the United States where she worked tirelessly and was able to sponsor her sibling Joseph to immigrate as well. She also took care of her brother Michael for many years before he moved back to Ireland. Bridget lived in Quincy and East Bridgewater for most of her life in the United States. During that time, she always remained very close to her brother Joe. She would also love to catch up with her siblings in Ireland, Bartholomew, Anthony & Noel and would visit regularly to check in on Michael.

Bridget worked at the Carney Hospital for many years caring for the laundry/linens for the Operating Room. She took a lot of pride in her work and spent many years commuting from both Quincy and East Bridgewater to Dorchester. During her time at the Carney, Bridget enjoyed working with her sister Kathleen who worked there for many years as well.

Bridget was married to Allan Campbell in 1983. They lived in East Bridgewater until he passed away in 2014. Bridget then moved back to Quincy with her beautiful dog Candy, a small Shih Tzu. In Quincy, Bridget lived at Brookdale Quincy Bay for many years and Hancock Park for the past few months. As a resident of Brookdale and Hancock Park, she enjoyed her stay as she was able to visit with her brother Joseph daily. Her dog Candy was her constant companion. She and Candy were fixtures at Brookdale and she got to know many of the Residents there during her stay. She loved Candy with all her heart and would take her anywhere she could.

Bridget always had a spark in her eye and a smile on her face. She would light up at the chance to sit, visit, ‘get the gossip’ and have the hottest cup of Irish Tea she could safely drink. She was a loving and caring person, fiercely loyal to her family and a kind soul.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family on Saturday, May 28, 2022, 8:30-9:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in East Bridgewater Central Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.