Bridget A. Donovan, 83

Bridget A. “Bridie” (Nolan) Donovan, 83, of Quincy, formerly of Kingston and Braintree, died peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at her son’s home in New Hampshire, and surrounded by her loving family.

Bridie was born on July 4, 1938, in Galway City, Ireland, and was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Winifred Una Nolan. She was raised in Galway and attended local schools. In 1959, at the age of 21, Bridie fearlessly immigrated to the United States. She lived in New Jersey and South Boston, before making Quincy her new home in 1973.

Bridie was a devoted wife and mother, who raised her family with strong values. She valued education and hard work and saw to it that her children had all the opportunities they wanted in life. Leading by example, Bridie taught her family how to succeed.

Bridie was always an active and engaged mother, but when she became a grandmother, it changed her life completely. She never missed any of her grandchildren’s events or extracurricular activities. Family was very important to Bridie and her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Those who knew Bridie, knew that she lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling around the world, experiencing new cultures, and meeting people. A social butterfly, others were drawn to Bridie for her warm, vibrant, and straight shooter personality. She was a hot ticket and enjoyed telling a great story. Being an avid reader, Bridie was a wealth of knowledge over a broad range of topics. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed listening to her tell stories of her childhood, growing up in Ireland and sharing history. In her spare time, Bridie loved going out to dine with family and friends. She especially enjoyed her lunches with her “Irish Sisters.”

Bridie will be remembered most for her loving, supportive, and courageous spirit. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continues through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Bridie was the beloved wife of the late James H. Donovan, who died in 2018. The two married on Oct. 26, 1963, at St. Peter’s Church in Dorchester. Together they shared 54 loving years of marriage.

She was the devoted mother of James H. Donovan and his wife Alysha of NH, Brenda Mullins and her husband Michael of Dorchester, John Donovan and his wife Heather of Plymouth, and Brendan Donovan and his former wife Karen of Quincy. She was the loving grandmother of Brianna, Jake, Isabella, Nicholas, Emily, Kristen and Jimmy.

Bridie was the dear sister of Phyllis Nolan of NJ, Catherine Silke and her late husband Gregory of London, Ann Nolan of NJ, and William Nolan and his former wife Gail of London. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Patrick Nolan, Bernadette McDonagh, and Michael Nolan. Bridie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 10:30 AM.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bridget may be sent to Home Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St., Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 or by visiting homehealthfoundation.org/donate.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.