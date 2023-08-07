Bridget C. Poland, 94, of Quincy formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2023 following a period of declining health. She was the loving wife of the late James J. Poland who died in 2013.

Bridget was born in County Down, Northern Ireland July 24, 1929. She was one of eight children born to the late Hugh and Catherine (Boyd) Morgan. Bridget lived in Dorchester for many years before moving to Quincy. She relished the times spent in the company of her loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Devoted mother of Monica Fuery of Winthrop, Michael Poland of Abington, Edward Poland and wife Karen of Danvers, and Crissie St. Peter and husband Roger of Braintree. Dear sister of Hugh Morgan of Northern Ireland, Vera Howley of Whitman, Cathy Kelley of Wareham and the late: Gracie Morgan, Mona Trainor, James Morgan and Bessie McCormack. She is also survived by 6 cherished grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:00am in St. Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bridget’s memory may be made to: Quincy Animal Shelter, 440R East Squantum St, Quincy, MA 02171.

Assisting the family is Hamel-Lydon Chapel, Quincy. For more information or to leave online condolences for Bridget’s family visit HamelLydon.com.