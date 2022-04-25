Bridget Liuzza, 78

Bridget (Coughlan) Liuzza, age 78, a longtime resident of Quincy, died, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at home.

Bridget was born in Cum, Lahardane, County Mayo, Ireland, to the late Patrick and Jane (Harte) Coughlan. Raised and educated there, she immigrated to the United States in 1961, settling in Brookline. She lived in Quincy for the past fifty-two years.

Bridget was a homemaker who was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments. She was an avid reader, had a talent for ceramics, and loved hunting for treasures at estate sales.

Beloved wife for fifty-seven years of Vito Liuzza.

Devoted mother of Carol Ann Mungovan and her husband Timothy of Wellesley, Susan M. Sarro and her husband Mark of Dover.

Loving grandmother of Patrick, Maeve, William, and Catherine Mungovan, Nathan and Martin Sarro.

Dear sister of Patrick Coughlan, Martin Coughlan, both of Ireland, Mary Lohan and her husband Thomas of West Roxbury, Catherine Smargie of Newton, and the late Ann Bernini. Bridget is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services and interment took place privately.

For those who wish, donations in Bridget’s memory may be made to Dr. Walter J. O’Donnell’s BRAC Research. Checks can be made payable to ‘Massachusetts General Hospital’ and mailed to Walter J. O’Donnell, M.D., c/o Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Cox 201, Boston, MA 02114. In the memo of the check, please include the following: Dr. O’Donnell’s BRAC Research.

