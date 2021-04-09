Bridget M. Kelly, 84

Bridget M. “Bridie” Kelly, 84, of Quincy, born in Shruffane, Carraroe, County Galway, Ireland, on April 6, 1937, died on April 6, 2021.

Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Wallace) Kelly. Sister of Joseph Kelly and his wife Bridie of Dorchester. Bridie is also survived by many nieces and nephews both here England, and in Ireland. Bridie was predeceased by her sisters Mary Standish, Barbara Leddy, Winnie McDonagh, and brothers Michael, Padraic, Coleman and Thomas Kelly.

She was born and raised in Galway, and came over from Ireland in the ‘60s. When arriving in the states, Bridie lived in New York before moving to Boston.

Bridie worked for more than 25 years as an inspector at The Gillette Company in South Boston. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, music, pilgrimages, cruises, and spending time with family and friends. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. Her faith and her family were the cornerstones of all that was truly important to her. Bridie will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 am.

Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

