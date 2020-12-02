Bruce C. Wyman, 69, of Quincy passed away November 16, 2020.

Loving husband of Nancy (John) Wyman of Quincy. Devoted father of Jennifer Davis of Quincy and the late Pamela Wyman. Beloved son of Dolores Wyman and the late Preston Wyman. Dedicated grandfather of Hannah and Samantha. Brother of the late Barbara Wyman. Bruce also leaves behind a nephew and many close friends who will miss him dearly.

Bruce was born in Hartford, Conn. He graduated from West Hartford William Hall High School in 1969. He served his country and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

After leaving the Navy he went to work for DelGreco’s Coin and attended North Bennett Street School to become a goldsmith. Bruce worked for DelGreco’s, now Pilgrim Coin, in Weymouth since 1982.

He was a longtime member of the Quincy Moose Lodge and loved playing on the pool team there. He also loved playing golf with his friends. If Bruce wasn’t enjoying watching his granddaughter’s horse shows and dance competitions, he loved going to Twin River with his mom Dolores.

Bruce’s smile, wit and his larger than life disposition will be missed by all.

Due to the current Covid- 19 pandemic Bruce will be privately laid to rest in St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Garden of Seasons in Milton.

