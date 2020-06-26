Bruce E. Marquis, 76

Bruce Edward Marquis died June 22 at the age of 76.

Survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Lucy (Lombardi). Also survived by his children Kim Dangora and Bruce Jr. (Ted). Grandfather to Zack and Josh Dangora, and brother to Aline Cullen and Tom Marquis. Loved by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving parents Gladys (Leydon) and Robert Marquis, his sister Diane Currier, and son-in-law Mark Dangora.

Mr. Marquis firmly believed that service to others is the purpose of human existence and he acted this out through his life’s work. As a social justice pioneer, he held leadership positions with the National Spinal Cord Injury Foundation ,where he co-founded the National Wheelchair Marathon, the National Easter Seal Society, Northern Lights Alternatives, the Foundation for Children with Aids, the Boston Living Center, the Massachusetts Brain Injury Association, and the Greater Boston YMCA. As an entrepreneur he founded Salon Esprit, where he built a loyal and enduring team, Results Service Company, Family Salons Inc., and Marquis Non-Profit Consulting. As a community leader he volunteered extensively with The Rotary Club of the Bridgewaters who has chosen to honor Mr. Marquis by naming the East Bridgewater Citizen of the Year Award in his name, the Alliance of Massachusetts’ YMCAs, the Old Colony United Way, the TENClub, The East Bridgewater Business Association, the Massachusetts Health Council, the Massachusetts Statewide Advisory Council to the Office for Children, and the Eliot Church of Newton. As an advocate for youth sports, Mr. Marquis coached and led youth sports programs in Newton and Quincy. This past fall he was inducted into the Quincy – North Quincy Football Hall of Fame as a contributor. This is not an exhaustive list.

Mr. Marquis loved spending time with his family at their cottage in Newbury, NH. He was passionate about baseball and golf, and followed all the major Boston and New England sports teams. He graduated from Newton High School, received his B.A. in history from the University of North Texas, and his M.A. in history from Boston University. Mr. Marquis was a mentor to many and a friend to all. He wrote articles for newspapers, and love letters to Lucy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hagler-Marquis Scholarship Fund at the University of North Texas at University of North Texas, University Advancement, 1155 Union Cir. #311250, Denton, TX 76203-5017. Checks may be made out to the University of North Texas Foundation with Bruce Marquis and/or Hagler-Marquis History Scholarship on the memo line. Gifts may be made online at giving.unt.edu.

Memorial donations may also be made to Eliot Church of Newton, 474 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458. Please add a note to any mailed checks indicating the gift is in Bruce’s honor.

Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Bruce’s life will be held at a future time.

Funeral arrangements were made by Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Bridgewater.