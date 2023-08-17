Bruce F. ‘Sciggy’ Scigliano, 67

Bruce Frank Scigliano “Sciggy”, 67, of Whitman, MA passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 15, 2023. Born and raised in Quincy, MA, Bruce was the son of the late Edward A. II and Olga M. Scigliano. He was a brother of the late Edward A. III and Steven P. Scigliano.

Sciggy spent his early work life as a Union laborer working for local 88. For the last 15 years, he worked in maintenance at High Point Treatment Center in Brockton, MA. Sciggy loved boxing, being outdoors, and walking his grand-dog Logan. Anyone who know Sciggy also knew he had a love of sweets and could often be found enjoying Tootsie Pops or caramel nips.

Sciggy is survived by his wife Maureen Scigliano (Mahoney), daughter Stephanie, and son Vincent “Vinny” of Whitman, MA. He is also survived by his loving sister Kimberly Johnson, her husband Robert, and their children Kyle and Alexa of Weymouth, MA and his nephew Edward A. Scigliano IV, his wife Anita, and their children Sonja, Claudia, and Edward A. V of Kingston, MA. Sciggy also has many other loving family members and friends who will remember him fondly.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street Quincy. Visiting hours Monday 4pm-7pm in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St Quincy. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sciggy’s memory to the Hospice Foundation of America or High Point Treatment Center.