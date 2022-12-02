Bruce MacDonald Knowles, 79, of Quincy, MA, died early Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at the home of his son where he was receiving hospice care.

He was born on July 3, 1943, in Chelsea, MA, the first of six children of Freeman S. and Marjorie (Johnson) Knowles. Bruce graduated from Quincy High School, then served as a forward artillery observer in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War (1961-1966). After returning home, Bruce married (Gilda Kaufman) in 1969, and went on to become a police officer at CONRAIL and earn his associate degree through night courses at Quincy College and Harvard University. After Bruce retired from the police force, he kept busy for a number of years working at Hannaford’s.

Bruce was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. He enjoyed “deep-sea” fishing with yucky worms, hiking in National and State Parks, reading, storytelling, midnight explores, drives through the leshy woods, and visiting with his family and friends.

Bruce is loved by his children, Joshua and his wife Rebecca of Naples, ME, Matthew and his wife Ashley of N. Attleboro, MA, AJ and his husband Nathan of Boston, MA, and Jessica and her husband Noel of Abington, MA; his grandchildren Jacob, Samuel, Emma, Job, Xavier, Drake, Tanda, Leo, Jordan, and Zoey; his siblings: Freeman (Buddy) Knowles and his wife Jane, Brian Knowles, Barbara Susko and her husband Steve, and his brother-in-law Arthur Smith; and his many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sisters Marjorie Forte, and Kathryn Smith.

Bruce truly appreciated the love and support of his friends from his days at Hannaford’s, as well as the close friends he made at Fenno House.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet Bruce’s family during the visitation on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 1-5 PM, at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA.