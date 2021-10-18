Bruce Wheeler, 69

Bruce Wheeler, age 69, Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died October 14, 2021.

Bruce worked as a truck driver for both Whitehall Liquor and The Boston Globe. He was a member of the Weymouth Elks and the Wessagussett Yacht Club.

Beloved husband of Gayle (Imrie) Wheeler. Brother of the late Donald E. Wheeler. Nephew of Judy and Sal Salvatori of FL. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square). Funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM in the funeral home.

Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth.

Donations in memory of Bruce may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

