Bryan M. Turner, 24, of Quincy, died May 5, 2021. A beautiful soul, Bryan was adored by so many. We will forever cherish the love, affection, and loyalty he had for his family and friends.

Son of Jeannie (Novicki) Turner and the late Michael J. Turner. Loving brother to Erin and Hailey Turner, grandson to the late Mary and Donald Novicki, Michael (late) and Roberta Turner and stepson to Debbie Turner. Loving nephew to Kathryn and the late William “Skip” Walsh, Cheryl and Kevin Neiland, Donna Novicki and Bob Sellers, Bobby Novicki and Michelle Sullivan, Craig and Angela Turner, and Roni and Leo Partosan. Dear cousin to Danny, Kerri, Kristen, Kathryn, Jamie, Cam, Conor, Sean and Maddie.

Bryan was a 2015 graduate of North Quincy High School and a 2019 graduate of Arizona State University. He loved watching Red Sox games with his Mom, the many vacations with his family, and playing every day with his dog Rylee. He especially loved his late night chats with his cousin Danny. Bryan also truly enjoyed being with his forever childhood friends. His quick wit and charismatic personality will be missed by so many.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10 AM at the Divine Mercy Parish in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy.

Services conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Maria Droste Counseling Services by visiting: mariadrostecounseling.com or mail to 1354 Hancock St., Suite 214, Quincy, MA 02169 in memory of Bryan M. Turner.

For online condolences and directions, please visit: keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE.