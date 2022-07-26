C. Jane Murphy, 65

C. Jane Murphy, age 65, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Friday, July 22, 2022, at home.

Jane was born in Boston, to the late Alfred P. and Joan T. (Buckley) Murphy. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1974. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Jane was employed as a clerical worker for the federal government in Boston for twenty years, and also worked as a tutor in English as a Second Language programs at UMass Boston.

Jane had an interest in creative writing. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Jane’s greatest joy came from being a dedicated and loving mother.

Devoted mother of Michael Lamb of Quincy.

Dear sister of Melinda J. Herland and her husband Norman of North Carolina, and Lauren A. Murphy of Boston.

Jane is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

At the request of the family, services took place privately. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church and interment took place at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s memory may be made to DOVE, P.O. Box 690267, Quincy, MA 02269.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.