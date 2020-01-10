C. Rita Grindle, 90

C. Rita (Connelly) Grindle, age 90, a longtime Quincy resident, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Rita was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Coleman and Margaret M. (Coyne) Connelly. She was raised and educated in Cleveland and had lived in Quincy for the past sixty-one years.

She was employed as a customer service representative for State Street Bank in Boston for eighteen years and had been retired for many years. Most of all, Rita was dedicated to her family, especially her cherished grandchildren.

Rita had lifelong grade school and work friends with whom she laughed together frequently. She was a very caring and generous woman who took great pride and care of her family and friends. Rita will be surely missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of the late J. Edward Grindle. Devoted mother of Tammy L. Denver of Concord, NH, Mark C. Grindle and his wife Carol of Pembroke, David E. Grindle of Quincy, and Karen E. Remmes and her husband Ron of Rockland. Loving grandmother of Michelle and Ryan Grindle, Michael and John Remmes, Alex and Nicholas Denver. She was the last of four siblings.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth on Tuesday, January 14, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of the family, visiting hours were omitted and interment will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.