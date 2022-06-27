C. Robert Foy, 79

C. Robert Foy, age 79, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, June 23, 2022 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in Quincy, to the late Charles R. and M. Phyllis (Chamberlain) Foy. He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1960. He attended the College of the Holy Cross and Northeastern University.

Bob was a real estate broker and founder of Assurance Realty of Quincy, which he operated for twenty-three years. Previously he was employed as a sales representative for Raytheon Corporation and Bethlehem Steel Corporation.

Bob was a longtime member and past president of The Neighborhood Club of Quincy where he and his wife Fran enjoyed many friendships. Bob was also a past president of Adams Heights Men’s Club of Quincy.

Most importantly, Bob was dedicated to his family. He was especially proud of his nineteen grandchildren, Sarah, Shannon, Erin, Michaela, Julia, Jessica, Jaime, Jillian, Mary, Audrey, Cate, Emma, Chloe, Nora, Savannah, Declan, Christyna, Cathryn and Paul – actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments. He enjoyed spending time with all of them.

Bob was an avid gardener and took great pride in sharing his vegetables – especially tomatoes with family and friends. He also loved history and had a passion for reading.

Beloved husband for fifty-six years of Frances M. “Fran” (Contrino) Foy.

Devoted father of Mary E. Pellegrino and her husband David of Braintree, Kathleen F. Marchetti and her husband Harry of North Reading, Christine P. Howley and her husband Paul of Milton, Charles Joseph Foy and his wife Kaitlyn of Pembroke, Stephanie A. Verrengia and her husband Jonathan of Canton, and Kelly A. Draicchio and her husband Chris of Braintree.

He was predeceased by his sister, Maureen P. Blackman.

Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Thursday, June 30, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate.

