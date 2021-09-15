Cahill Tops Ballot In School Committee Preliminary; O’Donnell Out Of Race

By SCOTT JACKSON

Making her first bid for elected office, Tina Cahill topped the field in Tuesday’s preliminary School Committee election in Quincy.

The preliminary election featured seven candidates, with the top six vote getters advancing to the final election on Nov. 2. The three candidates with the most votes in November will win four-year terms on the committee.

Cahill finished first in the preliminary election, garnering 2,330 votes. Incumbent committee member Emily Lebo was second with 2,216 votes. Courtney Perdios, who in February was appointed to an open seat on the committee, finished third with 1,984 votes.

Placing fourth in the preliminary was political newcomer Liberty Schaaf, who netted 1,915 votes. Incumbent Douglas Gutro came in fifth with 1,777 votes, and first-time candidate Liz Speakman finished in sixth place with 1,351 votes.

Finishing in seventh place, and eliminated from the race, was first-time candidate Ellen Patterson O’Donnell with 857 votes.

Turnout in the preliminary election was 8.11 percent, with 5,169 of the city’s 63,755 registered voters casting ballots.

In addition to the final School Committee election, the November ballot will also include contested races for the at-large and Ward 1, 2 and 5 seats on the City Council. The incumbent councillors representing Wards 3, 4 and 6 are all running unopposed.

There is no mayoral election in Quincy this year. Mayor Thomas Koch was reelected to a four-year term in 2019.