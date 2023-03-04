Caldwell’s Last Second Three Throws Send Raiders To Next Round

By TOM JOYCE

Every tick of the clock counts.

The North Quincy High boys’ basketball team capitalized on all of them Friday night.

The Raiders found themselves in an unenviable position against Whitman-Hanson at home in the Round of 32 of the MIAA Division 2 playoff tournament.

Yet, the Raiders, who trailed by 12 points at the start of the fourth quarter, survived thanks to Nate Caldwell’s (5 points) prowess from the free-throw line. He scored the game-tying and go-ahead points with 0.4 seconds remaining. The Raiders won the game 49-48 and advanced to the Round of 16 in the MIAA Division 2 postseason tournament. With the win, the Raiders improved to 16-6 on the season.

“It’s like out of a movie or something,” Raiders head coach Kevin Barret said of his team’s comeback win. “Pre-game we talked about the historical significance of what it means to represent North Quincy basketball for this year, I said, ‘continue to write your story,’ and they did.”

The Raiders trailed by one point with less than one second left to play. The team had missed back-to-back shots a few feet away from the basket that would have given them the lead.

Zach Taylor (21 points) grabbed the rebound after the first miss and batted the ball to Nate Caldwell after the second miss.

Caldwell then took a shot which also missed. However, a Whitman-Hanson player fouled him, sending him to the free-throw line.

He capitalized on the situation. Caldwell sank both free throws, giving his team a 49-48 edge after being down 48-47.

After that, Whitman-Hanson inbounded the ball and put up a shot from their side of the court; it didn’t come close to the basket as the final buzzer rang, and the Raiders defeated them for the second time this season.

Getting to the point where they trailed by one point with under one-second remaining was a herculean task for the Raiders. They trailed by 12 points going into the fourth quarter 38-26.

The Raiders averaged fewer than nine points per quarter in the first three quarters of this contest. Yet, their offense exploded for 23 points in the final eight minutes of this one. Conversely, they held Whitman-Hanson to just 10 points.

The Raiders started trimming the deficit early in the fourth quarter. Taylor sank a three-pointer then Dylan Clifford hit a layup with just over six minutes remaining to make it an eight-point game, 40-32. Whitman-Hanson then hit three free throws over the next two minutes while the Raiders hit one basket, so they led by nine points with four minutes remaining. Fifteen seconds later, however, the Raiders cut the deficit to seven points. Caldwell intercepted a Whitman-Hanson pass deep in enemy territory, passed the ball to Taylor, and he took it to the hoop, and sank a layup.

With three minutes left, the Raiders trailed by three points: 43-40. Joe Bates (11 points) hit a layup, took a foul, missed the free throw, and after fighting for the ball, Whitman-Hanson got to inbound it in Raiders territory. Caldwell recovered another loose ball and passed it to Taylor, who hit a wide-open layup.

The Raiders then came within a point with about 2:20 remaining on a hook shot from Bates. Whitman-Hanson then missed a three-pointer, so Taylor grabbed the ball and hit a jump shot from about free-throw territory. The Raiders led 44-43 with 1:50 remaining.

Whitman-Hanson recovered, hitting a deep two-pointer 10 seconds later. However, Whitman-Hanson then made a mistake, fouling Kobe Nguyen. He hit a free throw, cutting the deficit to one point.

With 1:18 left, Whitman-Hanson failed to capitalize on a chance to expand its lead, missing a free throw. Taylor regained the lead for the Raiders with 52.7 seconds left, hitting a layup after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Whitman-Hanson then took the lead back with about 35 seconds remaining on a second-chance scoring opportunity. Taylor blocked a Whitman-Hanson player’s shot. However, another player grabbed the loose ball and sank a layup.

After that, the Raiders missed a few shots, but Caldwell’s two free throws in the final second kept the Raiders’ season alive.

Although the Raiders trailed going into the fourth quarter, they had an early lead. They led 12-8 after the first quarter, aided by an early 5-0 run that included a three-pointer from Clifford and a basket from Nguyen.

However, Whitman-Hanson played tough defense after that, holding the Raiders to just four points in the second quarter while scoring 16 of their own. Whitman-Hanson led 24-16 at halftime.

While the Raiders were strong early in the second half and reduced their deficit to one basket 28-26, Whitman-Hanson shined in the final few minutes of it. Whitman-Hanson ended the third quarter on a 10-0 run before the Raiders made their comeback.

The roster for the Raiders this season includes: senior forward Jerald Mortel, senior guard Alex Pham, senior forward Joe Bates, junior guard Will Conley, senior guard Sean Burns, junior forward Enhea Panariti, senior guard Patrick Webber, senior guard Nathan Davis, senior guard and captain Nate Caldwell, junior guard Nate Sampson, sophomore guard Kobe Nguyen, senior forward/center and captain Dylan Clifford, senior guard/forward and captain Zach Taylor, senior forward Grant Murphy, senior forward/center Kevin Pritchard, and sophomore guard AJ Arrazola. Kevin Barrett is the team’s head coach.

Following this win, the Raiders were set to play Nashoba Valley (located in Bolton) in the Round of 16 on the road on Tuesday, March 7 (6:30 p.m. start time).