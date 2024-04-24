Call for Walkers: Register for the 36th Annual Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2024 Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6, funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute . Due to ongoing construction in Copley Square, the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line location has been moved to the Boston Common for 2024.

One Walk, Four Distances, For All Cancers

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon® course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options:

5K Walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus)

10K Walk (from Newton)

Half Marathon Walk (from Wellesley)

Marathon Walk (from Hopkinton)

Whatever route walkers choose, participants will be treated to refueling stations with refreshments throughout the course. Poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes – are displayed along the course as inspiration. Walkers can participate virtually, as well.

All routes will conclude at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric at Boston Common, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Street. The finish line will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more. Public transportation is encouraged.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $176 million for Dana-Farber in its 35-year history, raising a record-breaking $9.4 million in 2023. Funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute . The Boston Athletic Association has supported the Jimmy Fund Walk since 1989, and Hyundai has been the presenting sponsor for more than 20 years.

Register as an individual walker, team member, or start a team! Take advantage of this unique opportunity and lead a group of your family, friends, or colleagues to the finish line. The Jimmy Fund can help you start a team, grow your fundraising, and defy cancer, together.

Volunteers are needed to cheer on participants, serve snacks, distribute T-shirts, and more, at the four start locations, along the course, and at the 2024 Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric, located in the Boston Common. The Jimmy Fund Walk would not be possible without the hundreds of dedicated volunteers who donate their time, talent, and energy. Register to volunteer today!

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.