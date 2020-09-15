Cameron C. Nohmy, 24

Cameron C. Nohmy, age 24, of Milton passed away suddenly September 12 at Boston Medical Center.

Born in Natick, he was raised in Milton, and graduated from Milton High School where he played football. Mr. Nohmy was a proud member of Laborers’ Local 22, Boston, for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing video games.

Beloved son of Beth Ann (Jackman) Nohmy-Johnson of Milton/Mashpee and the late Charles G. Nohmy. Step-son of Martin Johnson of Milton/Mashpee. Loving brother of Jessica M. Nohmy of Milton and the late Anjelica Mersereau. Grandson of Frances Jackman (Carey) of Roxbury. Nephew of Robert Jackman of OR, Julia Jackman of OR, and the late Michael Jackman. Cousin of Rowan and Rylan Jackman of OR, Terry Bebis of Lancaster, Pam Rihbany-Nugent of LA, Ernie Khirallah of CA, Emil Rihbany of NC. He is also survived by his best friend Emma Kelly of Milton and his mentor and friend Joe Canonico of Weymouth and a large circle of friends.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton, Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book.

A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced.