‘Candy Cane Dreams’ Selected Theme Of 70th Annual Christmas Parade

The Quincy Christmas Festival Committee announces the theme for the 70th Annual Christmas Parade has been selected after the traditional public contest held to select the theme.

“Candy Cane Dreams” was selected from the more than 30 entries submitted to the committee for consideration. This year’s winning entry was submitted by Quincy resident Mia Sorgi. Mia, who has lived in Quincy for 25 years was delighted that her entry was selected in her first year of entering the theme contest.

Mia also has the distinction of living on the parade route and has a had front row seat for the parade which will be held on Sunday, Nov. 26th. As the theme contest winner, she will receive a commemorative plaque for her efforts and will ride in a special car as a participant in the parade.

The parade theme is an important part of the parade, the theme is used to create the multiple floats that are entered by commercial and community groups and are awarded prizes in several categories. Adherence to theme plays a role in the judging. In addition, the theme is used in the city-wide elementary school poster contest which is conducted by QATV to pick the poster contest winners in multiple categories. The poster winners also ride in the parade as part of their recognition.

Those interested in applying to have a float in the parade can call 617 3761251 for information or an application.