Canton Man Struck, Killed On Quincy Shore Drive

State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Quincy that claimed the life of a 68-year-old Canton man Saturday.

Troopers assigned to State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive in Quincy for a crash that resulted in the death of a male pedestrian shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC was traveling on Quincy Shore Drive in the left travel lane traveling north, State Police said. Simultaneously, a pedestrian was crossing Quincy Shore Drive in the crosswalk. The pedestrian was struck by the Mercedes-Benz in the left lane.

The investigation is ongoing, included in that investigation will be the signals at the crosswalk. Speed was not a factor in the crash.DCR lifeguards and bystander nurses administered emergency medical aid at the scene in an attempt to save the victim’s life. The victim, a 68-year-old Canton man, was transported by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he later was pronounced deceased. His name is not being released at this time.

The operator of the Mercedes-Benz, a 75-year-old man from Newton, remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed as of this time; the investigation into the facts and circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and is being conducted by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police H Troop Detectives.