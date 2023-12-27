Carl A. Awed, 98

Carl A. Awed, age 98, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by his loving family.

Carl was born in Highland Park, Michigan, to the late Abraham and Beatrice (Zaploski) Awed. As a young child, he moved to Quincy, where he was raised and educated. Carl graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1946, after returning from World War II where he served in the U.S. Navy as a Pharmacist’s Mate 3/c.

He went on to graduate from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and began his career as a pharmacist. He became the owner of two drug stores, the former Savin Hill Pharmacy in Dorchester, and the former Neighborhood Pharmacy in Wollaston. Carl later transitioned into the nursing home industry and was the owner, for over thirty years, of the former Presidential Nursing Home in Quincy, the Resthaven Home in Medford, and the Kristen Beth Nursing Home in New Bedford.

After retirement, Carl remained active and enjoyed gardening, painting, and refinishing furniture. He spent numerous hours perfecting his Japanese garden and maintaining a meticulous yard. He also loved playing cards with family and friends, especially poker and backgammon. Not only an avid Boston sports fan, Carl himself bowled, golfed, skied, and played tennis until late in his life. He was a sharp dresser and always the best dancer at every family wedding.

Most of all, Carl was devoted to his family, his dear wife, Irene, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, supporting all their many interests, activities, and accomplishments. He was fortunate to be the beloved husband for seventy-three years of Irene C. (Aristide) Awed with whom he shared an adventurous spirit. He fell in love with her beautiful blue eyes in high school, and together they traveled the world sharing numerous cultural experiences, including making unforgettable memories at their home in Jamaica.

Devoted father of Mark A. Awed and his wife Kathleen of Worcester, Carl A. Awed, Jr. of Quincy, Scott M. Awed and his wife Linda of Quincy, Alison L. Djerf of Quincy, Adam Awed, Kristen Awed-Ladas and her husband Mark of Quincy, and the late Carlene P. Awed.

Loving Papa of sixteen and great grandfather of fourteen.

Carl is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, December 28, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday, December 29, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Carl’s memory may be made to Quincy Veterans Services, 24 High School Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.