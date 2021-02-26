Carmella V. McDonald, 94

Carmella V. (Lomanno) McDonald of Quincy passed away on February 23, 2021 at age 94.

Carmella was born in Quincy where she was raised and educated.

The daughter of the late Francesco and Domenica Lomanno; Carmella was the beloved wife of the late Vincent R. McDonald; Loving mother of Karen Capano and her husband Tony of Marshfield, Scott McDonald and his wife Merry of Quincy; devoted grandmother to Anthony Capano and his wife Chrissy, Michael Capano and his wife Frieda, Ryan, Angela and Christina McDonald; great-grandmother of Caroline and Joseph Capano; predeceased by her siblings Joseph, Samuel, William, Mario, Domenic, Frankie, Mary Villa, and Eleanor Bertrand; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Carmella was an avid bowler and enjoyed trips to the casino, and playing cards with her sisters. She treasured her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow. Prior to marriage, Carmella worked at the Quincy Shipyard and Armstrong Cork.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours with Covid restrictions on Monday, March 1st from 9:00-10:30AM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM at St. Joseph’s Parish 550 Washington St. Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery in W. Quincy.

Donations in Carmella’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.