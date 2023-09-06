Carol A. Bangs, 91

Carol Ann Bangs, 91, of Kingston (formerly of Quincy), passed away peacefully at Wingate Living, Kingston MA on Monday, September 4th. Carol was the widow of her late beloved husband, Francis R. Bangs.

Born in Quincy, Carol attended North Quincy High School. Last in a family of three brothers, Carol was a strong-willed, engaging and outgoing woman. With her warm smile and compassionate manner, she acquired many friendships throughout her life, including her caregivers in later years. Upon graduation, Carol was employed by New England Telephone as a long-distance operator and union steward and would eventually retire from Verizon.

Carol’s life passion was her children and each child’s individual success. Upon marriage, she stopped working temporarily to raise her children and support her grandchildren. Carol was every child’s coach, cheerleader and best friend. She especially loved family time spent at the beach with her lifelong love of the ocean. Summertime always meant meeting up at “Nana’s” beach (Plymouth) or on annual family vacations to Cape Cod.

Upon retirement, a life-long learner, Carol enjoyed reading (especially history!), visiting museums, and traveling with family and friends. She would journey to Florida, Aruba, Washington DC, France and Hawaii. In her final years, even while memory-impaired, she still was able to read given her strong intellect.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Theresa, and three brothers, Richard, Robert, and John (Jack) Wilkinson.

Carol is survived by her six children: Frances (Mark) Abraham of Plymouth, Jacquelyn (Roy) Butler of East Longmeadow, Theresa (John) Mariano of Pembroke, Frank Bangs of West Palm Beach, Joseph Bangs of Plainville, and John (Patty) Bangs of Stoughton. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Danielle (Jeff) McCusker, Matthew Mariano, Lauren Mariano, Kyle Bangs, Evan Bangs, Stephen Bangs and Zofia Bangs, and many nieces and nephews.

The family extends its sincerest gratitude to the entire Nursing and Activities staff of Elmwood Unit- Wingate Living for their professional and loving care provided to Carol over the last five years.

Family and Friends are invited to greet the family during visiting hours Saturday, September 9th, from 10-11:30 AM, followed by a funeral service at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St. Quincy. Interment will be at Blue Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the charity of your choice. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.