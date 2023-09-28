Carol A. Blowers

Carol A. (Chenette) Blowers, of Hingham, formerly Quincy, died September 26, 2023.

Carol adored her family and was a great cook and baker. She became a registered nurse after raising her 6 children. She graduated in 1989 and worked for Manet Community Health Center for 28 years ending her career as a school nurse at Holy Trinity Church in Harwich. Carol lived in Houghs Neck for 55 years before moving to Harwich for 16 years with her husband Bob. She enjoyed many great friends on the Cape and loved bowling on Fridays. She was welcoming, giving, and a compassionate woman who would do anything for anyone. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 57 years to Robert Blowers. Loving mother of Robert Blowers and his wife Danielle of North Weymouth, Mark Blowers and his wife Wendy of Harmony, ME, Susan Mellor and her husband Kevin of Quincy, Pamela Campbell and her husband Edward of Quincy, Catherine Hinthorne and her partner Ray Lazcano of Norwell, and Patricia MacNeil and her husband John of Quincy. Cherished sister of Dan, David, Paul, Frank, Richard Chenette, and Elizabeth Lee. Sister of the late Robert, Jack and Mike Chenette. Loving “Nana Carol” to 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Also survived many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Houghs Neck, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.