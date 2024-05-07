Carol A. Bottary, 85

Carol A. Bottary, of Quincy, passed away on May 4, 2024. She was 85 years old.

Daughter of the late John & Helen Noreau. Sister of the late John Noreau & wife Patricia of Lowell. She was the mother of Leo & wife Diane of California, James & wife Karen of Quincy, and Stephen & wife Heather of Halifax. Grandmother of Jimmy, John, Amanda, Nicole, Erika, Stephen, Cody, Kristen and Taylor. Great grandmother of Nora & Ben.

Carol was a talented artist and member of many art associations.

Services are being held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane Society in memory of Carol.

Funeral arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Homes, Rockland – Hanover – Hanson.