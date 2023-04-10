Carol A. Bradbury, 83

Carol A. (MacNeil) Bradbury, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Carol graduated from Jerimiah Burke High School. After high school she worked at the First National Bank and then the Treasury Department.

Carol met her husband Brad on a blind date. Brad proposed to Carol in front of the Copley Square Library. They were married for 62 years.

When Michael was born Carol started her new career as a stay-at-home mom. She was always there for her children. She made the best Halloween Costumes for them. Carol’s children’s friends referred to her as Mrs. Cleaver, always providing lunch for her children and their friends. Her specialties were BLTs, Grill Cheese, and half-moon cookies. And the cousin’s all-time favorite was Aunt Carol’s Lasagna with peas.

After Carol’s children were in school, she worked various jobs with mother’s hours. Carol worked as a cashier for Stop & Shop for over 20 years. If someone was short Carol would pay for them and say pass it on. After retirement, Carol loved reading, coloring, and doing puzzles with Anthony and Abigail, her grandchildren.

Carol will be remembered as a selfless person with a big heart and beautiful smile.

Beloved wife of Martin E. Bradbury of Quincy; loving mother of Michael Bradbury and his wife Sinet of Derry, NH, Andrea Coughlin and her husband John of Quincy, James Bradbury and his wife Lisa of Weymouth, and the late Joseph M. Bradbury; loving grandmother of Anthony and Abigail Coughlin and step-great grandmother to Jenna Smith; sister of the late Janet Collins and the late Robert MacNeil; dear cousin of Charlotte Melander and dear friend Karen Alvarez both of Braintree. Carol is also survived by the Collins Family nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, April 14th from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. There will be a service in the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/help-support.