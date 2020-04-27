Carol A. Castle, 80

Carol A. (Marinelli) Castle, age 80, of Weymouth, formerly of Braintree, died April 23 from complications of COVID-19 at CareOne Weymouth.

Born in Quincy, to the late Francis P. “Bud” and Helen G. (Sullivan) Marinelli, she was raised and educated in Braintree. Carol was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1956. She had lived in Braintree for most of her life. After high school, Carol worked as an administrator for General Dynamics at the former Fore River Shipyard, where she would meet her husband.

She was a longtime parishioner of the Church of Saint Clare in Braintree and enjoyed participating in the church’s women’s bowling league. She was an avid hockey and Boston Celtics fan.

Carol was a dedicated homemaker. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Beloved wife for fifty-nine years of James W. Castle. Devoted mother of Kathleen A. Bristow and her husband Paul of Norton, Marianne Schwenzfeier and her husband Bruce of Hingham, and John F. Castle and his wife Julie of Burke, VA. Loving grandmother of Kaitlin and her husband Mark, Michael, Sarah, Steven, Alexandra and Jason. Loving great-grandmother of Isabella and Camrin. Dear sister of the late Francis P. “Buddy” Marinelli, Jr. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Carol’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

