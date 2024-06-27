Carol A. Gormley, 64

Carol A. (Silkwood) Gormley, age 64, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, surrounded by her loving family, after a long, courageous battle against cancer.

Carol was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester and Quincy, and was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1978. She took courses through the American Institute of Banking and later took online courses through various colleges, including Villanova University. She lived in Quincy for fifty years.

She was employed as a correspondence manager for Boston Financial at State Street South in Quincy for twenty-five years. For the past eight years, Carol worked as a Genius Admin for Apple.

Carol was a longtime active parishioner at Saint Ann’s Church in Quincy where she worked with First Communion students for many years and served on the parish council.

Active in youth sports, she was the well-known commissioner of Quincy Youth Soccer for several years where she made many lasting friendships.

Carol loved knitting, crocheting, playing cards, and was an avid reader. Most of all, Carol was devoted to her family, especially her cherished grandchildren.

Beloved wife for thirty-nine years of Richard A. Gormley.

Devoted mother of Andrew A. “Drew” Gormley and his wife LeeAnn of Hopedale.

Loving grandmother of Cadence, Jaxon, Madelyn, Bradley, and Sadie.

Cherished daughter of Sadie T. (Salibe) Silkwood of South Easton and the late George T. Silkwood.

Dear sister of Stephen Silkwood and his wife Tracie of Houston, Tex., Mark Silkwood and his wife Jennifer of Easton, and Elizabeth (Silkwood) and Fr. Benjamin Abouelkheir her husband of Cedar Park, Tex.

Carol is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and loyal friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Ann Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Tuesday, July 2, from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

The Gormley family wishes to express their gratitude to Carol’s oncologist, Dr. Sara M. Tolaney and her team of dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff for the loving care and support that was provided to Carol during her illness.

For those who wish, donations in Carol’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

To leave the Gormley family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.