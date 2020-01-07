Carol A. McGovern, 56

Carol Ann McGovern, age 56, of Quincy, of Roslindale and Jamaica Plain, passed away January 4, 2020.

Wife of the late Joseph David Dostie and longtime loving companion of Robert “Bobby” Fernandes of Quincy. Loving mother of Ray McGovern and his wife Meghan of Franklin and Kimberly McGovern and her husband Malcolm MacCoy, Sr. of Marshfield. Daughter of the late Leo J. McGovern, Sr. and his wife Viola “Tootsie” Camillo. Devoted sister of Anna Watson and her husband Carl of Quincy, Joseph Pennellatore and his wife Julie of Randolph and Leo McGovern, Jr. and his wife Krista of Avon. Dear grandmother of Malcolm MacCoy, Jr., Charlotte, Claire and Connor McGovern. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph MA 02368 followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM Friday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org.