Carol A. O’Neill, 82

Carol Ann (Van Boom) O’Neill of Quincy, formerly of Boston and Norwell, died peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. She was 82.

Born in Boston on December 27, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Ceurvels) Van Boom. Carol attended local schools and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth with the Class of 1957. Carol worked as an administrative assistant for many years with the Disabled American Veterans of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations. She loved her work and the relationships she built throughout the years. In her spare time, Carol enjoyed bowling, word search puzzles and crosswords, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Carol was a loyal, strong willed and loving person. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Carol was the beloved wife of the late William R. O’Neill, who died in February of 2004. The two shared many loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of William R. O’Neill and his fiancé Melissa Brown of Rockland and Mark F. O’Neill and his spouse Adina of Milton. Carol was the loving nana of Chloe O’Neill of Hanson, Nathan O’Neill of Milton, Abbie O’Neill of Hanson, Claudia O’Neill of Milton and Lauren O’Neill of Hanson. She was the dear sister of Daniel O’Connor and his spouse Mary of Middleboro and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10 AM at the Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Services will conclude with interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:30pm.

DUE TO FLORAL RESTRICTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Carol’s name to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

