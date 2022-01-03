Carol Cayon

Carol (Eklund) Cayon of Weymouth passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Dec 26.

Wife of the late Roy G. Cayon III. Cherished mother of Sandra Beady and her husband John of Weymouth, and Thomas Cayon and his wife Deanna of Wolfeboro, NH. Beloved sister of Theresa Arnone of Pembroke, Paul Eklund of Holbrook, William Eklund of Braintree, Michael Eklund of Randolph, Rosemary Trythal of FL, and the late Harlold, Laurie and Alfred Eklund, and niece of Florence Khaler of Brookline. Beloved grandmother of Bradley, Adam, Alyssa, Morgan, Peyton and Nicole. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Carol was a retired phone company employee who enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, volunteering, and being involved in her grandchildren’s many events. Her vibrant spirit will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Monday, Jan. 10, at 11 am in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Visiting hours Sunday 3-5 PM.

Burial at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton

For online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.