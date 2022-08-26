Carol Coutts, 71

Carol Coutts, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. She was 71.

She was born and raised in Quincy to Margaret (McPartlin) and James Kane. After graduating from North Quincy High School, she began working as Health Insurance Specialist in Children’s Hospital. She had a long-distinguished career of over 30 years there. After she retired, she wanted to keep busy, so she worked as a dispatcher for Yellow Cab.

Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with family. She was an excellent caretaker and matriarch. She loved to host holidays and dinners. In her spare time, she enjoyed travelling, especially to her cottage in Lakeville and was an avid reader.

Beloved wife of 31 years to the late David Savard. Devoted mother of David Savard of Quincy and the late Yvette Savard. Wife of 16 years to the late Alexander Coutts. Loving sister of Maureen F. Callahan, the late James Kane, Jr. and the late John Kane. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Kylie and Derek. Great-grandmother of Grady.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 1-3 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.