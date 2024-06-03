Carol F. Langille, 89

Carol F. Langille (Casey) age 89, of Norwell, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully at her home on May 30th, surrounded by her loving children.

Carol was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Casey. She is survived by her children Marybeth Randall and her husband Stephen of Hanover, Christine Palma of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Joseph Langille of Quincy. Also survived by her five grandsons, Christopher, Matthew, and Jack Randall, and Brendon and Kevin Palma, the lights of her life. She was predeceased by her son, Keith Langille. She was the wife of the late Joseph Langille. Her siblings, Mary, Tom, Margaret, John, Ann, Eleanor, Joseph, and Ruth, predeceased her.

She graduated from St Joseph’s Academy in Roxbury and worked for Fulham Brothers in Boston before starting her family.

Carol reentered the workforce after raising her family and was the assistant to Monsignor James Scally at St. Ann’s Rectory in Wollaston for many years. She eventually transitioned to Stone and Webster Engineering Corporation in Boston, where she was lead Administrator in the legal department before retiring in 1994.

In her early years, Carol enjoyed spending summers at the family cottage on Moody Beach in Wells, ME. She loved to share stories of the enjoyable times spent with her family, of which there were many. Carol enjoyed reading, dining out with friends and family, shopping, and sharing in the accomplishments of her grandsons. She was also very proud of her Irish heritage, which took her on a journey to Ireland to trace her family’s roots, realizing a lifetime dream. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life.

The family would like to thank Norwell VNA and Hospice for providing their compassionate care to our Mother.

Visitation will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Hanover, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Carol will be remembered at Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Hanover at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury. For directions and to sign Carol’s online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.