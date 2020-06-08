Carol J. McGhee, 82, of Quincy, died June 2. She was the devoted wife of more than 53 years to the late Glenn G. McGhee who died in 2013.

Born and raised in Quincy, she was the eldest of three children born to the late Robert and Jeannette (McWilliam) McGibbon, where she was very involved in the Quincy Point community. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University and worked for a time at the Pollard School.

Mrs. McGhee was a long-time, active member of Quincy Point Congregational Church where she taught Sunday School. She was a Stop and Shop retiree, where she worked as a computer programmer in the company’s Information Technology department.

Her family and friends will always cherish the many hand-knitted articles of clothing she made for them over the years. Many more will never know the kind and giving woman who handmade and donated the little knit hat they wore home from the hospital following their birth.

Mrs. McGhee was a passionate Boston Celtics fan and enjoyed summers in Dennisport and spending time with her loving family. She will be sorely missed.

Mother of Karen DeCristofaro and husband Donald of Pembroke, Geoffrey McGhee and wife Ann of Braintree, Adam McGhee and wife Suzanne of Quincy and Kristen Kardoose and husband Nicholas of Whitman. Dear sister Donald McGibbon and companion Diane Lowney of Rockland, and Louise Moline and husband Robert of Braintree. Sister-in-law of Bea Siddens of NM. Also survived and cherished by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Due to restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements are private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Quincy Point Congregational Church Scholarship Fund, 444 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.