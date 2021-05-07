Carol Jack, 81

Carol Davidson Jack, 81, of Topsham, Maine, died April 24, surrounded by family, following a brief illness.

She was born in Quincy on Nov. 26, 1939, the daughter of Edwin F. and Mary Widlund Davidson. She graduated from North Quincy High School and attended Colby College in Waterville for 2 years. She then earned her MT degree from the Boston University Hospital School of Medical Technology.

Carol married Richard Jack following his graduation from the University of Maine. They moved to Ft. Sill Oklahoma where Richard fulfilled his military obligation as a 2nd Lt. in the Army Artillery. They then moved to the Hudson Valley area of New York state where they lived and worked for the next 36 years. Mrs. Jack worked as a medical technologist in local hospitals and doctors’ offices. Their children Diane and Douglas were born in New York. Following their retirement, Carol and Richard moved to Topsham where they enjoyed living on the Androscoggin River for over 25 years.

She was a long-time member of the First Parish Church of Brunswick. She volunteered in the church office and was a member of the Board of Trustees of the First Parish Memorial Garden. She was on the Board of Directors of Merrymeeting Audubon and was a member of the Thursday Hikers and of People Plus.

Mrs. Jack loved nature and the outdoors in all seasons, enjoying bird watching, biking, hiking, camping, gardening, swimming, and skiing (both cross country and downhill).

Carol and Richard enjoyed traveling. They took many trips with their travel trailer to Florida and Cape Cod, as well as a 3-month trip across the country and back. They flew to California and Idaho every year to visit their family. They took a number of cruises to the Caribbean and to Alaska and they skied in all of the New England states as well as in Colorado, Utah and California. They spent summer and fall weeks at their cabin on Beaver Mountain Lake near Rangeley.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; their daughter Diane Delaney and her husband George (California) and children Dylan and Danielle; their son Douglas Jack and his life partner Andrea Degler (Idaho) and daughters Riley and Delaney; her sister Joyce Lewis and her husband Russ (California) and their family; her sister-in-law Connie Jack (Wyoming); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Jack’s ashes were interred at the First Parish Church Memorial Garden in a private ceremony. The family will have a celebration of Mrs. Jack’s life at a later date in California.

Memorial donations may be made to the Merrymeeting Audubon Scholarship Fund. Checks can be sent to the Chuck Huntington Scholarship Fund, c/o Sue Sergeant, 84 Harding Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011. Make checks payable to Maine Audubon–on memo line put Merrymeeting Audubon Scholarship Fund – In Memory of Carol Jack.

Memorial donations can also be made to First Parish Church (General Memorial Fund), 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Funeral arrangements were made by Funeral Alternatives of Maine.