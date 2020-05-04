Carol L. MacMillan, 88

Carol Louise (Salmi) MacMillan, 88, of Norton, died peacefully April 22.

Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Neil Alan Salmi and the late Elvira Helmi (Newhouse) Salmi. Carol grew up in Quincy and graduated Quincy High School in 1950.

Mrs. MacMillan went to work at Raytheon in Quincy in 1951 and worked there until her retirement in 1997.

She was the devoted mother of Cynthia Ann Cavanaugh and her husband James Cavanaugh (Mansfield) and Bruce James MacMillan and his wife Elena MacMillan (Rochester). She especially adored her grandchildren, Lisa Linde and her husband Dave Linde (Needham), Melanie Wolloff and her husband Joshua Wolloff (Wrentham) and Christian Cavanaugh (Norton) and Stephen MacMillan and his wife Elizabeth MacMillan (Rochester). Her great grandchildren Anna and Paige Wolloff, Luke and Cole Linde and Haley MacMillan were her most special blessings.

She was predeceased by her husband, Albert “Scotty” MacMillan, her brother Neil Salmi and her sister Lina Ehrstein.

Mrs. MacMillan moved to Randolph in 1961 and lived there until moving to Wingate Senior Nursing in 2014. She loved being a big sister, being by the ocean, going to the theater, the movies and out to eat, shopping, reading and her beloved cats and dogs including all the neighborhood strays.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements are by the Peck Funeral Homes of Braintree and Weymouth.

Services for Mrs. MacMillan will be private, in the near future.