Carol M. Butler

Carol Marie (Schorr) Butler, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on April 17, four days shy of her 90th birthday.

Carol Marie Schorr was born April 21, 1930 in Boston to Bertha (Yaffee) and Franz Schorr. She was raised in Boston, graduated one year early from Girls’ High School in Boston and spent most of her life in Braintree. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Carol was brilliantly smart, hilariously funny, deeply compassionate, simultaneously grounded and wildly adventurous – our “Viking” matriarch.

In her youth, she sang opera as a coloratura soprano, training and performing at Boston Symphony Hall and Steinert Hall. Her lifelong passion was opera, and she performed throughout her lifetime and well into retirement in Florida.

During World War II, she waited for Robert Butler to return from his service with the United States Marine Corps’ 1st Marine Division in Guam and the Peleliu Islands. Upon his return from military service, “my Bob” took Carol for a picnic on Castle Island, where he proposed marriage. They married on Dec. 30 1949 and settled in Braintree. She served on the Castle Island Association Historical Committee for many years.

She attended Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and spent her entire career in the nursing field. She began as a scrub nurse in the operating room at Boston City Hospital, and later worked in labor and delivery at the Harley Hospital. She also worked for 18 years as a nurse in Dr. Vincent Pattavina’s private practice on Hancock Street in Braintree (this was perhaps her favorite job ever). When the Pattavina’s retired and closed the practice, she continued working as a nurse at Randolph Medical Center and eventually retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Carol enjoyed retirement in Holiday, Florida before returning to Massachusetts to be with her family. She traveled the world, throughout South America, Europe, Hawaii, China, Australia and Russia (her mother’s homeland). Although she enjoyed traveling, she loved coming home to the beaches of Cape Cod and her family.

She was a devout Christian and church soloist, and shared her faith generously through service, reconciliation, and love. Carol was a selfless and caring woman, who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Butler. Loving mother of Steven Butler of Benson, AZ, Judith Stuart of Naples, FL, and Arlington, VA, Keith Butler of Port Richey, FL and Carol Lochiatto of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Colleen, Shannon, Ryan, Timothy, Cassandra, Trevor, Nicole, Brooke and James. Caring great-grandmother of Hailey, Connor, Kiersten, Timothy, Tyler, John, Luke and Vivienne. Devoted sister of the late Robert Schorr.

Carol’s family will honor and remember her life privately at a graveside service of thanksgiving, burial and committal in Braintree Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org, the National Brain Tumor Society at braintumor.org or the Castle Island Association, PO Box 342, South Boston, MA 02127.

