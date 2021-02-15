Carol W. Cahill

Carol Wixted Cahill of Milton, formerly of Quincy, passed away suddenly but peacefully on February 7, 2021.

Carol was born in Boston and grew up in Milton as the youngest of three children. She graduated from St. Agatha School in Milton, Fontbonne Academy in Milton, and Regis College in Weston with a BS degree in chemistry.

Carol taught advanced chemistry at Randolph High School and was loved by her students. Carol later obtained her real estate license and joined her husband Richard at Jack Conway Realtor Co. where she developed many loyal clients and won several awards as a top sales agent. She was a strong supporter of DOVE domestic violence shelter in Quincy and of Habitat for Humanity through the Conway Co. bird house auction, sharing her creativity and enthusiasm for building unique bird houses with her grandchildren.

Carol will be remembered as a woman of strong faith and devotion to her family who always had a smile and words of encouragement for all. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren at their sporting events and activities, traveling with her husband Richard, playing golf with her family, friends and fellow members of the President’s Golf Course Ladies Association, and cooking delicious meals and entertaining at her home and by her pool.

Carol was the beloved wife of the late Richard Cahill for over 50 wonderful years, the loving mother of Joan Cahill Canavan and her husband Paul Canavan of Milton and cherished Nana of Liam, Caitlin, and Caroline Canavan of Milton. Carol was the daughter of the late Dr. Francis J. Wixted and Mary (Zwyner) Wixted, beloved sister of the late Mary Dianne Hayes and her husband Paul and the late Joan Curran and her husband William, and beloved sister-in-law to Joanne (Cahill) Lydon and her late husband James, Stephen Cahill and his wife Helen, and Randall Cahill and his wife Cheryl. Carol was a special “Auntie Carol” to several nieces and nephews and a favorite cousin of many who will miss her love, hugs, guidance, and laughter.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church 432 Adams St. Milton on Saturday February 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM. The Mass will be livestreamed at stagathaparish.org. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol’s memory may be made to DOVE, Inc. P.O. Box 690267, Quincy, MA 02269 or dovema.org or South Shore Habitat for Humanity 20 Matthewson Drive, Weymouth, MA 02189 or sshabitat.org/donate.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although not all may be able to gather together with Carol’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.