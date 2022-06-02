Carol Worth, 88

Carol Worth, age 88, passed away May 9 after a long and well lived life.

Carol worked in the food industry for many years, a familiar face at Billy Bud’s in Weymouth, MA. She was always the brightest smile in the room.

She is predeceased by Martin Kenneth Ryan, Gladys Ryan, and her 1 year old daughter Linda Susan Worth. She is survived by her brother and sister in law, Kenneth Ryan, Sr. and Nancy Ryan. Her daughter Karen Worth, her granddaughter Erica Worth and great grandson Liam, whom she adored.

Please take a moment of silence and join us in remembering the life of Carol Worth. We ask you to think of Carol and cherish the memories in which you have with her. May she rest in the sweetest peace.