Carole A. Corkery, 78

Carole Ann (Smith) Corkery, of Quincy, formerly of Roslindale, died peacefully with her family at her home Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was 78.

Born in Boston on April 28, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Dorethea (Burke) Smith. Carole was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Smith. Carole was raised in W. Roxbury, attended local schools, and graduated from St. Claire High School. She continued her education at Curry College for teaching. Carole later became a nurse, and worked for Milton Healthcare, until her retirement in 2017. She loved her career and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Carole loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, spending time in the Cape with her friends at the beach or a craft fair! She always loved heading over to Castle Island and definitely a quick stop to Sully’s!

Carole’s life lessons and strength are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Carole was the beloved wife of the late John W. Corkery, who died in 1989. She was the devoted mother of John R. Corkery and his wife Karen of Weymouth, Stephanie A. McGrath and her husband Kevin of Quincy and Kerrie M. Corkery and her fiancé Michael Hughes of Quincy. Carole was the loving grandmother of James Corkery, Ava McGrath, Aidan McGrath, Julia Hughes and Bella Hughes, all of Quincy. She is also survived by many loving extended family members and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, November 7, 2022, 5-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston.

Carole’s family is deeply grateful for the wonderful care and compassion she received from her medical team and the many excellent nurses at Dana Faber and Good Shepherd Community Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Carole’s name to Good Shepherd Community Hospice, 160 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459.

