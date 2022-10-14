Carolyn A. DiTullio, 81

Carolyn A. (LaMattina) DiTullio, age 81, died peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Carolyn was born in Vernon, Alabama, raised and educated in Alabama, New Orleans, and Boston. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Boston, Class of 1959. She lived in Braintree for fifty years.

As a young woman, Carolyn began her career at the Raytheon Corporation in Waltham, working in quality control, and later became a hairdresser, working in the industry for several years. After raising her children, Carolyn obtained her broker’s license and was employed in the real estate industry for twenty years with RE/MAX in Quincy and Century 21 Tullish and Clancy Real Estate Agency in Weymouth.

As a woman of faith, Carolyn was an active parishioner of Saint Thomas More Parish in Braintree, where she enjoyed many friendships. She served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, taught CCD, and was a member of the women’s prayer group.

Most of all, Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and was especially devoted to her three cherished grandchildren.

Beloved wife for fifty-seven years of David A. DiTullio, Quincy Fire Department, retired.

Devoted mother of David Craig DiTullio and his wife Diane of Hanover, and the late Lisa Marie DiTullio.

Loving grandmother of Lauren Marie, Colin Thomas, and Mia Carolyn DiTullio.

Much-loved daughter of the late Iverna (Flynn) and Joseph LaMattina.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted.

For those who wish, donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.