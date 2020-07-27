Carolyn B. Reardon, 81, of Quincy, died peacefully at South Shore Hospital on July 22.

Daughter of the late William and Carolyn “Ada” Reardon of Quincy. Sister to Robert and Sharon Reardon of Ellenwood, GA, Elizabeth Kitson of Pembroke, and the late William C. Reardon of Scituate. She was dearly loved by her siblings, nieces and nephews, and close friends.

Services will be private with a celebration of her life to be scheduled at a future time.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Rd., Rockland, MA 02370.

Funeral arrangements were made by Shepherd Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Kingston.