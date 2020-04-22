Carolyn E. Williams

Carolyn E. (Pike) Williams, of Wrentham and formerly of Quincy, passed away on Monday, April, 20, 2020 as a result of complications associated with Covid-19.

Born in Bangor, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Carroll Pike and Eva (Morin).

Carolyn was the devoted mother of Harry R. Williams Jr. of WI, Robert B. Williams of FL and his late wife Gail, Kevin M. Williams and his wife Jane of Quincy, Sandra A. Bowen and her husband Gary of SC, and Michael D. Williams and his wife Laura of Mansfield. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, and was the grandmother of the late Jessica Williams. Carolyn was the sister of Pauline Foley and her husband Frank of Braintree, and the late Doris Maloney, and Paul, Richard, and Allen Pike. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current circumstances, immediate services will be private, with burial at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. A memorial Mass is planned for a future date, and an announcement will be published in this newspaper and on the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Carolyn’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

