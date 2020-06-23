Carolyn L. Fitzpatrick

Carolyn L. (Watson) Fitzpatrick of Pembroke and formerly of Quincy died June 20.

Born in Wellsboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Donald L. Watson and Janice R. (Plocke). She was the beloved wife of Robert J. “Bob” Fitzpatrick of Pembroke, and the devoted mother of Robert J. “Bobby” Fitzpatrick of Quincy, Erin M. Bryan and her husband Keith of Pembroke, Michael J. Fitzpatrick and his wife Katie of Quincy, Joseph R. Fitzpatrick and his wife Jaclyn of Pembroke, James M. Fitzpatrick and his wife Alanna of Hanover, and the late Ryan Lee Fitzpatrick. She was the sister of Marilyn Horner of Halifax and her late husband Edwin, Gary Watson of Bridgewater and his late wife Diane, and Terri Watson of FL. She is survived by her 10 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Fitzpatrick was a PCA for many years. She was like a mother to many of the friends of her children. She loved all animals, especially dogs and cats. The greatest joys in her life came from time spent with her family and friends. Always quick to crack a joke, Mrs. Fitzpatrick always made sure everyone around her was smiling. Those who were blessed to have known her are going to miss her loving, generous heart.

Visiting hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Funeral Mass and interment are private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association-MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham MA 02452.