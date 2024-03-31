Carolyn S. Benelli, 91

Carolyn S. (Solander) Benelli, age 91, of Braintree and Orleans, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 10, 2024 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Carolyn was born in Quincy, to the late Louise J. (Carlson) and Oscar F. Solander. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School. She lived in Braintree for over fifty years and loved Cape Cod and her Orleans home.

Carolyn was a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was especially proud of her seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for fifty-nine years of the late Peter J. Benelli.

Devoted mother of James J. Benelli and his wife Nancy Jo of Humarock, Pauline J. Benelli of Quincy, Thomas M. Benelli and his wife Yvonne of Acton, the late David P. Benelli, Lt., Braintree Fire Department and his surviving wife Nancy J. Benelli of Plymouth.

Loving grandmother of Jeffrey D. Benelli and his wife Marla, Griffin R. Benelli and his wife Hannah, Jill F. Benelli, Brady J. Benelli, Colin R. Benelli, Jessica Y. Benelli, and Calvin T. Benelli.

Cherished great grandmother of four.

Sister of Donald S. Solander of Quincy and the late J. Paul Solander.

She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Peter J. Benelli Writing Center at Thayer Academy, 745 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thsweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.