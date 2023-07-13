Caterina DeVito, 82

Caterina (Iencarelli) DeVito, age 82, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Caterina was born in Amaroni, province of Catanzaro, region of Calabria, Italy, to the late Saverio and Maria (Coroniti) Iencarelli. Raised and educated there, she immigrated to the United States in 1965, settling in Cohasset for several years. She lived in Quincy for over fifty years and was a beloved friend and neighbor to all.

Caterina took great pride in being the matriarch of her family. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and nonna. Her true passion was taking meticulous care of her family. She was a talented knitter, baker and cook and, as a young woman, a skilled trained weaver. For her small stature, she was incredibly strong, brave and showed great perseverance in the face of any hardship. She loved to laugh, possessed a wicked sense of humor but was always devoted and grounded in her faith.

Beloved wife for fifty-eight years of Francesco “Frank” DeVito.

Devoted mother of Lucia Rita Pinho and her husband Gary of Norwalk, Conn., Franca Maria Alberti and her husband Joshua of Weymouth.

“Best Nonna Ever” to Matthew, Veronica and Lila.

One of four siblings, Caterina was the dear sister of Giaconda and was predeceased by Nicola and Antonietta.

Caterina is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, July 16, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Caterina’s memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or by visiting www.jdrf.org.

