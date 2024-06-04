Cathal “Stumpy” Nolan, 59, born on November 15, 1964, in Dublin, Ireland, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2024, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Cherished husband of Mary Jane Di Pesa Nolan, son of Marie Nolan and the late Finian Nolan. Brother to Daire Fogarty, Ciara Murphy, Fergal Nolan, Bláithín Nolan, Ruairí Nolan, Lorcan Nolan, Ríonach Day, and the late Conleth Nolan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Stumpy’s journey from Dublin to Boston, MA began on June 4, 1985, where he initially made his mark selling t-shirts at a cart in downtown Boston.

His career took a significant turn when he joined GVW, Boston, as a laborer, where he discovered his passion for plumbing. This passion led him to establish Nolan Plumbing in 2004, a venture that thrived under his dedication and hard work.

Stumpy married the love of his life, Mary Jane “MJ” DiPesa, on June 8, 2002. Together, they shared a life filled with joy and companionship. Stumpy was also a devoted doggy dad to his beloved pets, Dude and Bo.

Stumpy could often be found at the local Irish pub, enjoying the company of his wife and their many friends. He was an avid crossword enthusiast and never missed his Sunday ritual of reading the Boston Globe and the New York Times.

Stumpy’s legacy is one of determination persistence, and his unwavering commitment to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. Stumpy’s daily motto was KISS, “keep it simple stupid,” therefore suits are not required.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 12:30 PM at Saint Agatha’s Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton. Visiting hours prior to the Mass from 10 AM – 12 PM in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA.

Following Mass family and friends will gather at the Neighborhood Club of Quincy, 27 Glendale Road, Quincy, MA 02169.